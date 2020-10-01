1/
Edythe Ellis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edythe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACKSONVILLE, NC - Edythe Miller Hibbs Ellis, Born, December 28, 1943, in Kinston, North Carolina. Died, September 28, 2020, at home accompanied by long time friend, Beverly Baker.
Memorial celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at New Hope Church Ministries, Kinston.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Keith Douglas Hibbs; a sister, Cathy Conehour; a brother, Reginald Terrance Miller; and a grandson, Harrison Scott Morgan.
She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Thomas Ellis; a daughter, Tonya Salazar; a step-daughter, Wilma Morgan of Alabama; a step-son, Alex Dela Cruz of Manila, Philippines; a granddaughter, Kristen Paschall of Port Orchard, Washington; and a grandson, Logan Paschall of Jacksonville, NC.
Arrangements by Fonville & Dove Mortuary, Kinston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved