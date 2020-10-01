Edythe Ellis

JACKSONVILLE, NC - Edythe Miller Hibbs Ellis, Born, December 28, 1943, in Kinston, North Carolina. Died, September 28, 2020, at home accompanied by long time friend, Beverly Baker.

Memorial celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at New Hope Church Ministries, Kinston.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Keith Douglas Hibbs; a sister, Cathy Conehour; a brother, Reginald Terrance Miller; and a grandson, Harrison Scott Morgan.

She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Thomas Ellis; a daughter, Tonya Salazar; a step-daughter, Wilma Morgan of Alabama; a step-son, Alex Dela Cruz of Manila, Philippines; a granddaughter, Kristen Paschall of Port Orchard, Washington; and a grandson, Logan Paschall of Jacksonville, NC.

Arrangements by Fonville & Dove Mortuary, Kinston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store