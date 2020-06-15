Effie Gillikin

Or Copy this URL to Share

BETTIE - Effie Mae Gillikin, 86, of Bettie died June 14, 2020, at her home.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Welcome Home Free Will Baptist Church. Interment will be private.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home.



