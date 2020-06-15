Effie Gillikin
BETTIE - Effie Mae Gillikin, 86, of Bettie died June 14, 2020, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Welcome Home Free Will Baptist Church. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
