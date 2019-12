Swansboro, NC – Eileen Ann Cushine, 81, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at her home.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro Chapel with Rev. Donald Baribeau officiating. Entombment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.Survivors include her husband, James Henry Cushine of the home; three daughters, Jamie Petani (Keith) and Lisa Marie Glancy (Gary) all of Swansboro, and Susan Cushine of Hubert; son, Daniel J. Cushine of Swansboro; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Kathleen Flannigan Murray; her five sisters, Margarite Campana, Jean Lemke, Eleanor Zajesky, Joan Lopez and Kathleen Cushman; and her five brothers, Edward Murray, Jack Murray, William Murray, Frank Murray and James Murray.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eileen's honor may be made to UNC Cancer Hospital.Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.