Eileen Cushine

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Cushine.
Service Information
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC
28584
(910)-326-5013
Obituary
Send Flowers

Swansboro, NC – Eileen Ann Cushine, 81, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro Chapel with Rev. Donald Baribeau officiating. Entombment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Survivors include her husband, James Henry Cushine of the home; three daughters, Jamie Petani (Keith) and Lisa Marie Glancy (Gary) all of Swansboro, and Susan Cushine of Hubert; son, Daniel J. Cushine of Swansboro; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Kathleen Flannigan Murray; her five sisters, Margarite Campana, Jean Lemke, Eleanor Zajesky, Joan Lopez and Kathleen Cushman; and her five brothers, Edward Murray, Jack Murray, William Murray, Frank Murray and James Murray.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eileen's honor may be made to UNC Cancer Hospital.
Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.