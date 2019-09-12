BEULAVILLE - Elaine Byers Gore, 76, of Beulaville died Aug. 14, 2019.
Memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Latter Day Saints Church, Albertson.
Survivors include spouse, Richard Gore of Beulaville; sons, Jason Green of Michigan, Beau Green of Colorado; daughters, Teresa Green of Rose Hill, Cathy Way of Nebraska; and brother, Dale Byers of Santa Barbara, California.
Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. before the service.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019