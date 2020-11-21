1/1
Elizabeth Eason
Elizabeth Ann Eason, 78, of Sneads Ferry, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Born in Wake County on October 8, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Malhon and Elsie Bailey Williams. She worked as a bridge tender for the NC Department of Transportation for 12 years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Mark Allan Emory; and a brother, James Williams; and her beloved pets, Buddy and Kitty. Elizabeth had a kind soul and was a loving wife, mother, and loyal friend.
Surviving are her husband, Jesse Paul "Jake" Eason, Jr. of the home; two sons, Thomas Edward Emory, Jr. of Garner, Samuel Christopher Emory of Raleigh; a daughter, Dana Lynn Bailey of Holly Ridge; a sister, Sandra Brown of Morehead City; three brothers, Irvin Williams, David Williams, both of Morehead City, Edward Williams of Four Oaks; and two grandchildren, Thomas Edward Emory, III, and Christina Lee Emory.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 23, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.
In lieu of flowers the flowers the family requests that donations be made in Elizabeth's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital,501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
Dyson St
Holly Ridge, NC 28445
(910) 329-1633
