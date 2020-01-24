Elizabeth "Bette" Merrill Ehren, 81, of Jacksonville passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Bette moved to Jacksonville in 1972, where she was a teacher's assistant at Blue Creek Elementary and Parkwood Elementary Schools for about 30 years. Bette was a longtime member of the Lion's Club where she served as secretary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joel; her parents, Harvey and Frances Merrill; three brothers, Sonny, Dick, and Gary Merrill; and daughter, Janice Morehead.
Bette is survived by her daughter, Elaine Davis (Pat Finn) of Stella; two sons, Michael (Theresa) of Pfafftown and Alan (Melissa) of Indian Land, SC; 11 grandchildren; five great-children; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Bette's life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bette's name may be made to Onslow County Hospice.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020