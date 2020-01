Elizabeth "Bette" Merrill Ehren, 81, of Jacksonville passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, surrounded by her family.Bette moved to Jacksonville in 1972, where she was a teacher's assistant at Blue Creek Elementary and Parkwood Elementary Schools for about 30 years. Bette was a longtime member of the Lion's Club where she served as secretary.She was preceded in death by her husband, Joel; her parents, Harvey and Frances Merrill; three brothers, Sonny, Dick, and Gary Merrill; and daughter, Janice Morehead.Bette is survived by her daughter, Elaine Davis (Pat Finn) of Stella; two sons, Michael (Theresa) of Pfafftown and Alan (Melissa) of Indian Land, SC; 11 grandchildren; five great-children; and numerous nieces and nephews.A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Bette's life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home in Jacksonville.In lieu of flowers, donations in Bette's name may be made to Onslow County Hospice.