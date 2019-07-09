Elizabeth Griffin Croom

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Griffin Croom.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Born Sept. 3, 1938, of Richlands, NC died July 8th, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Preceded in death by husband, Allen H Croom; and grandson, Ryan L Jarman.
Survived by daughter, Vickie Croom Jarman (Von); son, Timmy A. Croom (Jodi); grandchildren, Matthew Jarman, Joshua Croom (Edith); and great-grandchildren, Benjamin Croom and Chloe Croom.
Visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday July 11th at Richlands First Freewill Baptist Church on Barbee Road, Richlands, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.