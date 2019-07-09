Elizabeth Griffin Croom (1938 - 2019)
  • "Timmy & Jodi - We are very sorry for your loss. Our..."
    - TK (Terry Keen) & Kim Batten
Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Richlands First Freewill Baptist Church
Barbee Road
Richlands, NC
Obituary
Born Sept. 3, 1938, of Richlands, NC died July 8th, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Preceded in death by husband, Allen H Croom; and grandson, Ryan L Jarman.
Survived by daughter, Vickie Croom Jarman (Von); son, Timmy A. Croom (Jodi); sisters, Rachel Moore and Joy Thomas (Wilbur); grandchildren, Matthew Jarman, Joshua Croom (Edith); and great-grandchildren, Benjamin Croom and Chloe Croom.
Visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday July 11th at Richlands First Freewill Baptist Church on Barbee Road, Richlands, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 9 to July 10, 2019
