Born Sept. 3, 1938, of Richlands, NC died July 8th, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Preceded in death by husband, Allen H Croom; and grandson, Ryan L Jarman.
Survived by daughter, Vickie Croom Jarman (Von); son, Timmy A. Croom (Jodi); sisters, Rachel Moore and Joy Thomas (Wilbur); grandchildren, Matthew Jarman, Joshua Croom (Edith); and great-grandchildren, Benjamin Croom and Chloe Croom.
Visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday July 11th at Richlands First Freewill Baptist Church on Barbee Road, Richlands, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 9 to July 10, 2019