Elizabeth Whaley Gurganus, 92, of Jacksonville went to her heavenly home Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Mrs. Gurganus was born in Potters Hill, Onslow County to the late Lemuel and Eunice Sanderson Whaley and was also preceded in death by her husband, James R. Gurganus; and her grandson, Steven Gurganus. Mrs. Gurganus was a long time member of Calvary Baptist church in Jacksonville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home chapel in Jacksonville with Jody Yopp officiating. Interment will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
Surviving; her son, Phillip Gurganus and his wife Goldie of Jacksonville. One brother, Winfred C. Whaley and his wife Mary of Comfort; and like a daughter, Connie Sue Batchelor of Beulaville.
The family will receive friends before the funeral service from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home chapel, Jacksonville.
