Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth King Justice. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Send Flowers Obituary

February 16, 1921-July 7, 2019

Elizabeth King Justice of Jacksonville, NC, died in her sleep on July 7, 2019.

Her husband, James Hedrick Justice died in 1999.

She was born February 16, 1921, in Haws Run, NC; daughter of Lewis Alvin and Myrtie Parker King. She is survived by her only child, James Donivan Justice and his wife Vaughan Earle Justice of Charlotte, NC and grandsons James Donivan Justice II and Gordon Merrick Justice, also of Charlotte.

Eliazbeth had two brothers and six sisters who died before her: Emerson King of Jacksonville, NC, Maurice Q. King of Havelock, NC; Clarice King Rhodes of Jacksonville, NC, Shirley King Harrelson of Jacksonville and Lois King Bass of Winston-Salem. Another sister, Ethel Marea King died at age 2, and an unnamed infant sister died in child birth.

Mrs. Justice went to Dixon High School in Onslow County and met James, her future husband at church when she was about 17. She had been looking for some tall, dark and handsome man like most of the movie stars of the 30's but while James lacked all of those attributes, he did have a shiny new car! They were married in 1939, and she learned in time that tall, dark and handsome were far less important than the many virtues James brought to the marriage.

Elizabeth lived 89 of her 98 years on the Justice family farm in the Southwest community of Onslow County. She loved and was loved by her neighbors and fellow worshipers at Antioch Presbyterian Church where she served in various leadership roles, including the search committee. She taught Sunday school for many years and rarely missed attending church, always sitting in the same pew. Her covered dishes, pies, cakes and home grown vegetables were always welcomed by others. At home she felt no meal was complete without her hot biscuits or fried corn bread and, of course, cake or pie for dessert.

During the first few married years Elizabeth was a very busy home maker, working on the tobacco harvest and doing whatever was needed to keep the family happy, the little house clean and plenty of great food on the table. In 1943, she gave birth at home to her only child, James Donivan Justice.

Elizabeth was a wonderful mother who mastered the art of multitasking before people knew that word. She worked in the large vegetable garden, planted tons of azaleas and other flowers in the yard, cooked three meals every day and encouraged her son to read every volume of The World Book Encyclopedia. She led by example, emphasizing the Golden Rule and the value of saving for "a rainy day." She also made beautiful baskets that she donated to the church bazaar many years to help with the fund raising.

During the 50's and 60's Elizabeth's home became the gathering place for her siblings and their children, especially during Thanksgiving and other holidays. She was the oldest and, as such, felt her opinions should hold sway on whatever topic the group was discussing. Each of the others felt exactly the same, so over a hot pot of coffee and a piece of pie those animated discussions would go on and on. Such memories are a very special part of our family's legacy and are cherished by all lucky enough to have experienced them.

Later Elizabeth used her considerable talent as a seamstress to sell sewing machines and teach sewing lessons at Sears Roebuck. She overcame the feelings of many men of that era that women should not work "in public" and frustrated her male colleagues, including her boss, by selling many more sewing machines than they did. She endured the workplace prejudice and retired after 20 years, making many friends along the way.

With her savings she built a small cottage on the waterfront of Chadwick Bay in Sneads Ferry, NC, for the enjoyment of her grandchildren, other family members and friends. She loved raking clams, catching and picking blue crabs and simply sitting in the swing on the screened porch watching the beautiful sunsets and boats on the inter-coastal waterway. Most of all she delighted in seeing her grandsons running for the pier, jumping into the jon boat and enjoying the brackish air of the Carolina coast while hoping to catch a fish or two.

Throughout her entire life she marveled at the beauty of nature; a perfectly formed blossom, multicolored fall leaves, bright green grass and new flowers of spring or winter's soft flakes of white snow. All this she attributed to "The Good Lord" in whose presence she now rests.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville, NC. Funeral services will follow at Antioch Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019. A graveside service will be held at the Justice family cemetery, 325 Gould Road, Jacksonville, NC.

Those who wish to make memorials are encouraged to consider the at

Condolences may be left at







February 16, 1921-July 7, 2019Elizabeth King Justice of Jacksonville, NC, died in her sleep on July 7, 2019.Her husband, James Hedrick Justice died in 1999.She was born February 16, 1921, in Haws Run, NC; daughter of Lewis Alvin and Myrtie Parker King. She is survived by her only child, James Donivan Justice and his wife Vaughan Earle Justice of Charlotte, NC and grandsons James Donivan Justice II and Gordon Merrick Justice, also of Charlotte.Eliazbeth had two brothers and six sisters who died before her: Emerson King of Jacksonville, NC, Maurice Q. King of Havelock, NC; Clarice King Rhodes of Jacksonville, NC, Shirley King Harrelson of Jacksonville and Lois King Bass of Winston-Salem. Another sister, Ethel Marea King died at age 2, and an unnamed infant sister died in child birth.Mrs. Justice went to Dixon High School in Onslow County and met James, her future husband at church when she was about 17. She had been looking for some tall, dark and handsome man like most of the movie stars of the 30's but while James lacked all of those attributes, he did have a shiny new car! They were married in 1939, and she learned in time that tall, dark and handsome were far less important than the many virtues James brought to the marriage.Elizabeth lived 89 of her 98 years on the Justice family farm in the Southwest community of Onslow County. She loved and was loved by her neighbors and fellow worshipers at Antioch Presbyterian Church where she served in various leadership roles, including the search committee. She taught Sunday school for many years and rarely missed attending church, always sitting in the same pew. Her covered dishes, pies, cakes and home grown vegetables were always welcomed by others. At home she felt no meal was complete without her hot biscuits or fried corn bread and, of course, cake or pie for dessert.During the first few married years Elizabeth was a very busy home maker, working on the tobacco harvest and doing whatever was needed to keep the family happy, the little house clean and plenty of great food on the table. In 1943, she gave birth at home to her only child, James Donivan Justice.Elizabeth was a wonderful mother who mastered the art of multitasking before people knew that word. She worked in the large vegetable garden, planted tons of azaleas and other flowers in the yard, cooked three meals every day and encouraged her son to read every volume of The World Book Encyclopedia. She led by example, emphasizing the Golden Rule and the value of saving for "a rainy day." She also made beautiful baskets that she donated to the church bazaar many years to help with the fund raising.During the 50's and 60's Elizabeth's home became the gathering place for her siblings and their children, especially during Thanksgiving and other holidays. She was the oldest and, as such, felt her opinions should hold sway on whatever topic the group was discussing. Each of the others felt exactly the same, so over a hot pot of coffee and a piece of pie those animated discussions would go on and on. Such memories are a very special part of our family's legacy and are cherished by all lucky enough to have experienced them.Later Elizabeth used her considerable talent as a seamstress to sell sewing machines and teach sewing lessons at Sears Roebuck. She overcame the feelings of many men of that era that women should not work "in public" and frustrated her male colleagues, including her boss, by selling many more sewing machines than they did. She endured the workplace prejudice and retired after 20 years, making many friends along the way.With her savings she built a small cottage on the waterfront of Chadwick Bay in Sneads Ferry, NC, for the enjoyment of her grandchildren, other family members and friends. She loved raking clams, catching and picking blue crabs and simply sitting in the swing on the screened porch watching the beautiful sunsets and boats on the inter-coastal waterway. Most of all she delighted in seeing her grandsons running for the pier, jumping into the jon boat and enjoying the brackish air of the Carolina coast while hoping to catch a fish or two.Throughout her entire life she marveled at the beauty of nature; a perfectly formed blossom, multicolored fall leaves, bright green grass and new flowers of spring or winter's soft flakes of white snow. All this she attributed to "The Good Lord" in whose presence she now rests.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville, NC. Funeral services will follow at Antioch Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019. A graveside service will be held at the Justice family cemetery, 325 Gould Road, Jacksonville, NC.Those who wish to make memorials are encouraged to consider the at alz.org. or NAMI at 309 W. Millbrook Rd. Ste. 121, Raleigh, NC 27609.Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 8 to July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.