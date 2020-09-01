Elizabeth Maready

Or Copy this URL to Share

CHINQUAPIN - Elizabeth King Maready, 84, of Chinquapin died Aug. 31, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.

Survivors include spouse, Delwood Maready; son, Randy Maready; sister, Juanita Maready, all of Chinquapin; and brothers; Edward King of Rose Hill, Gene King of Tennessee.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



