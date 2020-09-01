1/
Elizabeth Maready
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHINQUAPIN - Elizabeth King Maready, 84, of Chinquapin died Aug. 31, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Delwood Maready; son, Randy Maready; sister, Juanita Maready, all of Chinquapin; and brothers; Edward King of Rose Hill, Gene King of Tennessee.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved