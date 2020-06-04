Or Copy this URL to Share

Elizabeth "Betty" Sanders died on June 3, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris "Red" Sanders, her parents and siblings.

Survivors are daughter, Betty Jo S. Gaynor and husband Dallas; a grandson, Dallas Gaynor Jr. and two great-grandchildren, Skyla Sullivan and Jackson Gaynor.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville.

A service of Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.



