Elizabeth Sanders
Elizabeth "Betty" Sanders died on June 3, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris "Red" Sanders, her parents and siblings.
Survivors are daughter, Betty Jo S. Gaynor and husband Dallas; a grandson, Dallas Gaynor Jr. and two great-grandchildren, Skyla Sullivan and Jackson Gaynor.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville.
A service of Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Onslow Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
2685 Henderson Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28546
9103472595
