MAPLE HILL - Ella Mae Davis, 91, of Maple Hill, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pineland Evangelical Presbyterian Church with Rev. Preston Wells officiating. Burial will follow at the Pierce Family Cemetery.
Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Davis; and her son, Johnny Davis.
She is survived by her daughter, Wilma Carter and her husband, Ray; two grandchildren, Buddy Carter and his wife, Megan and Shayla Delekta and her husband, Brandon; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson Carter and Olivia Carter.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday morning prior to service, at the church.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 28 to May 29, 2020