BEULAVILLE - Ella Radford Henderson, 83, of Beulaville died Dec. 2, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Interment at 11 a.m. Friday at Henderson family cemetery, Beulaville.
Survivors include son, Kent Henderson; daughters, Deanna Matthis, Donna Padgett, Dawn Jones, all of Beulaville; sister, Delores Stallings of La Grange; and brothers, Carlton Radford, Charles Radford, both of LaGrange, Rodney Radford of Fremont, Herman Radford Jr. of Goldsboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019