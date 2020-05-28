Ella Mae Davis
MAPLE HILL - Ella Mae Davis, 91, of Maple Hill, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Pineland Evangelical Presbyterian Church with Rev. Preston Wells officiating. Burial will follow at the Pierce Family Cemetery.
Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Davis; and her son, Johnny Davis.
She is survived by her daughter, Wilma Carter and her husband, Ray; two grandchildren, Buddy Carter and his wife, Megan and Shayla Delekta and her husband, Brandon; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson Carter and Olivia Carter.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning prior to service, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.



Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pineland Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
