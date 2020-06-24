Ellen Bowen
Jacksonville - Ellen Bowen, 87, died Monday, June 22nd, 2020, at Lenoir Memorial Hospital.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, June 26th at Infant of Prague Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday June 25th at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
She was retired from Onslow Memorial Hospital where she made many life long friendships. Her many hobbies included ceramics, traveling, collecting cookbooks and tropical cruises. Above all else, she loved spending time with family and friends. Gatherings in her backyard, under the patio brought her so much joy. She was a devoted, wife, mother and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bowen; and son, Robert M Bowen.
Survivors are her son, Mark C. Bowen; daughter, Julie M. Bowen Noble; grandchildren, Jason Bowen, Marie Bowen Hall, Makayla M. Bowen; and her great-grandchildren, Cameron Frame, Brayden Hall, Joshua Bowen and Juliana Bowen.
The family wishes to extend their deepest thanks to the staff at the North Carolina Veterans Home for the compassionate and wonderful care given to Ellen.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Infant of Prague Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
