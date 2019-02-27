RICHLANDS - Ellen Jeanette Humphrey, 89, of Richlands died Feb. 26, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Richlands with interment following at Humphrey family cemetery, Richlands.
Survivors include daughter, Gloria Humphrey Ward of Richlands.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. before the service at the funeral home.
Jones Funeral Home
137 Ervintown Road
Richlands, NC 28574
(910) 324-5045
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019