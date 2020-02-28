Elmer Stuart (Swede) Atkins Jr. of North Topsail Beach died February 23, 2020, at the age of 92.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Carol Mather Atkins. He graduated from Orlando Sr. High School and went to the University of Florida on a football scholarship. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and L'Apacha fraternities. He served as a special agent in the Criminal Investigation Command of the U.S. Army in the Southwest Pacific. He received a Master's Degree in City Planning from Columbia University in New York City. He held a number of positions in the federal government, the last before he retired as Associate Director, White House Liaison, National Park Service and also served as the Executive Secretary for the White House Historical Association and the Committee for the Preservation of the White House.
He is survived by his daughter, Christina Atkins Godack and husband Michael of Baltimore, Maryland; and his son, Kenneth Atkins of Berryville, Virginia. His grandchildren include Michael Atkins, Lisa Atkins, William Atkins, Christopher Atkins, Michael Godack and Catherine Godack; and great-grandchildren, Eli Kerns, and Ethan and Emma Atkins.
The funeral will be a private family affair.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020