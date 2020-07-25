1/
Elmer Davis
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Richlands, NC
Elmer Davis, 77 of Richlands, fell asleep in death on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital. Born October 23, 1942 in North Carolina, he was the son of the late Curtis and Eula Mae Davis.
The family will hold virtual services on Saturday, August 1st at 4PM
He joined the Navy where he spent 4 years on the aircraft carrier 'U.S.S. Independence". He then became employed with the Jacksonville Weyerhauser Plywood Plant where he retired after 20 years. He then went to what is known as Classics Tub Doctor for the next 10 years until he retired to the home.
Elmer is preceded in death by his brother Sutton Davis. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Sandra Radford Davis of the home; daughter Kimberly Davis Gillette and husband Joseph Gillette, Jr. of Richlands; one son Timothy Davis of Richlands; granddaughter Brittany Davis of South Carolina; and sisters Joan Thielman of Cadott, WI, Carol Clow of Kearney, MO, and Kathy Willaford of Four Oaks, NC.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Service
04:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
