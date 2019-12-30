Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elner Futrell Weston. View Sign Service Information Serenity Funeral Home Inc 1100 South Nc 41 & 111 Beulaville , NC 28518 (910)-298-0200 Send Flowers Obituary

Potters Hill, NC - Elner Futrell Weston of Potters Hill, NC passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington.

She was born on September 19, 1933, in Duplin County, NC to Marion and Rena Futrell. On April 3, 1953, she married Leo Weston, her loving husband of 66 years.Together the couple had two children, Debbie W. Harden of Charlotte, NC and Danny L. Weston of Kenansville, NC, whom they loved dearly.

Elner dedicated her life to caring for her husband, her children, and her five grandchildren. She also loved to spend time talking with friends and family, reading, traveling, and watching Carolina basketball.

Elner was preceded in death by her brother, Elwood "Bud" Futrell and his wife Betty Futrell. She is survived by her husband Leo, her daughter, Debbie and her husband Mark; her son, Danny and his wife Marcy; her niece, Ginger Futral and her husband Kevin (Jacksonville, NC); and her five grandchildren, Christopher Weston (Kenansville, NC), Michael Harden (Cambridge, MA), Morgan Harden (Charlotte, NC), Matthew Harden (Charlotte, NC), and Brandon Weston (Kenansville, NC).

The family would like to give thanks to the caregivers that provided so much for her, including her home caregivers Sharon, Dannette, Joy, Tammy, Andrea, and Lucy; her companions Jill and LaTonya; and her entire family at the Davis Community.

The family will receive visitors at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Home in Beulaville, immediately followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at East Duplin Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401, or to Peace Baptist Church, 320 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington, NC 28405.

Potters Hill, NC - Elner Futrell Weston of Potters Hill, NC passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington.She was born on September 19, 1933, in Duplin County, NC to Marion and Rena Futrell. On April 3, 1953, she married Leo Weston, her loving husband of 66 years.Together the couple had two children, Debbie W. Harden of Charlotte, NC and Danny L. Weston of Kenansville, NC, whom they loved dearly.Elner dedicated her life to caring for her husband, her children, and her five grandchildren. She also loved to spend time talking with friends and family, reading, traveling, and watching Carolina basketball.Elner was preceded in death by her brother, Elwood "Bud" Futrell and his wife Betty Futrell. She is survived by her husband Leo, her daughter, Debbie and her husband Mark; her son, Danny and his wife Marcy; her niece, Ginger Futral and her husband Kevin (Jacksonville, NC); and her five grandchildren, Christopher Weston (Kenansville, NC), Michael Harden (Cambridge, MA), Morgan Harden (Charlotte, NC), Matthew Harden (Charlotte, NC), and Brandon Weston (Kenansville, NC).The family would like to give thanks to the caregivers that provided so much for her, including her home caregivers Sharon, Dannette, Joy, Tammy, Andrea, and Lucy; her companions Jill and LaTonya; and her entire family at the Davis Community.The family will receive visitors at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Home in Beulaville, immediately followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at East Duplin Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401, or to Peace Baptist Church, 320 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington, NC 28405.

