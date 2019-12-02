HOLLY RIDGE - Eloise Lewis Naylor, 83, of Holly Ridge died Dec. 1, 2019, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Andrews Mortuary, Hampstead with interment following at Sea Lawn Memorial Park.
Survivors include children, Sherrie Everhart of Holly Ridge, Roger Naylor of Hampstead; brother, James Lewis of High Point; and sister, Ellene Maske of Summerfield.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service and other times at the home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019