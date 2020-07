Or Copy this URL to Share

Elora Leaven Hardison, 84, of Jacksonville, died July 27, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Memorial Chapel of Onslow Memorial Park with interment following.

Survivors include son, Michael D. Hardison of Atlanta; daughters, Donna Hardison Yost of Raleigh and Terry Hardison Cox of Fuquay Varina; and sister, Evelyn Thompson.

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



