JACKSONVILLE - Elsie Marie Parker, 83, of Jacksonville, died Sunday, June 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Rev. Drew Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
Mrs. Parker was born in Onslow County; to the late Thomas Thomas Elbridge and Millie Claire Marshburn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Winford Parker; one son, Kenneth Parker; son-in-law, Keevin Wilson; and her brother, Franklin Marshburn.
She is survived by her son, Drew Parker and Alana of Jacksonville, NC; two daughters, Wynndy Wilson of Murfreesboro, TN and Lorie Houston and Joel of Wendell, NC; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Gurganus Parker of Jacksonville, NC; six grandchildren, Maria Wilson, Cody Wilson, Tyler Houston, Amanda Smith, Nathaniel Parker and Cianna Parker; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.