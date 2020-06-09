Elsie Parker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACKSONVILLE - Elsie Marie Parker, 83, of Jacksonville, died Sunday, June 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Rev. Drew Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
Mrs. Parker was born in Onslow County; to the late Thomas Thomas Elbridge and Millie Claire Marshburn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Winford Parker; one son, Kenneth Parker; son-in-law, Keevin Wilson; and her brother, Franklin Marshburn.
She is survived by her son, Drew Parker and Alana of Jacksonville, NC; two daughters, Wynndy Wilson of Murfreesboro, TN and Lorie Houston and Joel of Wendell, NC; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Gurganus Parker of Jacksonville, NC; six grandchildren, Maria Wilson, Cody Wilson, Tyler Houston, Amanda Smith, Nathaniel Parker and Cianna Parker; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved