Elton Leon Pearson, 68, of Jacksonville died June 29, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Washington Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with burial following at Christian Chapel Church Cemetery, Stella.
Survivors include daughter, Kayla Santana of South Port, Qujalynn Pearson, LaToya Lucas, both of Jacksonville; sons, Sherard Monk of Morrisville, Marcus Lucas of Kinson; father, James H. Pickett Sr.; mother, Cora-Lean Pickett, both of Stella; brothers, James Pickett Jr. of Temple Hills, Maryland, Timothy Pickett of Havelock; sisters, Clarissa Pickett of New Bern, Janet Sykes of Durham, Zeda Evans, Lorraine Hill, both of Stella, Rosarie Stewart of Capitol Heights, Maryland, Phyllis Ruiz of Silver Springs, Maryland, Myra Butler of Falls Church, Virginia.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Akridge Family Funeral Care.
