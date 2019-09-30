MAYSVILLE - Elver L. Holt, 82, of Maysville died Sept. 26, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Myrtle Grove Christian Church, Maysville with interment following at White Oak Cemetery.
Survivors include children, Mary Cruse, Michael McNeil, Kiara Cruse, all of Maysville, Theodore McNeil of Portsmouth, Virginia, Ricky McNeil, Don McNeil, Ironica Hill, all of Jacksonville, Tara Brewer of Washington, D.C.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019