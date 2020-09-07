1/1
Elvin Padgett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elvin L. Padgett, 85, of Jacksonville, NC, made his final journey home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Born April 24, 1935, Elvin was the son of Lewis "Luke" Padgett and Rosetta C. Padgett. The seventh of eleven children, he was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Gessler Padgett, Beatrice Padgett Murray, Harold Padgett, Hillarie Padgett, Doris Padgett Leary, Lorimer Padgett and Ester Padgett; also his daughter, Pamela Padgett Ruspoli.
Elvin was a member of Faith Chapel Baptist Church, Jacksonville, NC, where he enjoyed serving the Lord through the music ministry of the church. Music was an extremely important part of Elvin's life. It brought him great joy and he used his gift of music to bring joy to others. Music will be a lasting part of his legacy.
Elvin loved the Lord and his lingering message to others is the hope that all would come to salvation through Jesus Christ --- "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
Elvin is survived by his wife, Virginia Lowe Padgett; his son, Phillip R. Padgett (Stacy); his daughters, Patty Padgett Necaise (Dwayne) and Tammie Padgett; his son, Elvin Padgett Jr.; his step-daughter, Vickie Lachberg; his step-sons, Denny Seiberling and Donnie Seiberling. He is also survived by his siblings, Minnie Ann Padgett Heath, Janice Padgett Brown, and Preston Padgett; 15 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; and good friends, Lewis and Betty Wright.
Elvin will be missed dearly by his family and an innumerable host of friends.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Ida Padgett Cemetery in Maple Hill.
A celebration of life service will be planned for a later date.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved