Elvin L. Padgett, 85, of Jacksonville, NC, made his final journey home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Born April 24, 1935, Elvin was the son of Lewis "Luke" Padgett and Rosetta C. Padgett. The seventh of eleven children, he was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Gessler Padgett, Beatrice Padgett Murray, Harold Padgett, Hillarie Padgett, Doris Padgett Leary, Lorimer Padgett and Ester Padgett; also his daughter, Pamela Padgett Ruspoli.
Elvin was a member of Faith Chapel Baptist Church, Jacksonville, NC, where he enjoyed serving the Lord through the music ministry of the church. Music was an extremely important part of Elvin's life. It brought him great joy and he used his gift of music to bring joy to others. Music will be a lasting part of his legacy.
Elvin loved the Lord and his lingering message to others is the hope that all would come to salvation through Jesus Christ --- "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
Elvin is survived by his wife, Virginia Lowe Padgett; his son, Phillip R. Padgett (Stacy); his daughters, Patty Padgett Necaise (Dwayne) and Tammie Padgett; his son, Elvin Padgett Jr.; his step-daughter, Vickie Lachberg; his step-sons, Denny Seiberling and Donnie Seiberling. He is also survived by his siblings, Minnie Ann Padgett Heath, Janice Padgett Brown, and Preston Padgett; 15 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; and good friends, Lewis and Betty Wright.
Elvin will be missed dearly by his family and an innumerable host of friends.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Ida Padgett Cemetery in Maple Hill.
A celebration of life service will be planned for a later date.
