Elwood Lawrence "Woody" Harmon, USMC MGYSGT Retired, born 13 February 1926, in Durham, NC, a devoted and beloved husband and father and a friend of many, went to be with the lord with loved ones at his side on 10 December 2019, at the age of 93 in Jacksonville, Florida.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sheila Marie Sims; and their five children, Michael Patrick Harmon of Fletcher, NC; Michele Denise Harmon Hughes of Cathedral City, CA; Thomas Christopher Harmon of Jacksonville, FL; Robert Reid Harmon of Raleigh, NC and Christina Marie Harmon Dozier of Wilmington, NC. He is also survived by his brother, Reid M. Harmon of Jacksonville, FL. Woody served in the United States Navy during World War II and then later transferred to the Marine Corps from which he retired from active duty in 1975, at Camp Lejeune and resided in Jacksonville, NC until 2017.

Services are planned for 11 a.m. Monday, December 16th and will be held at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, 4124 Loreto Road, Jacksonville, FL 32223.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Oxford Boys Home of Oxford, NC or the Chapter 16, Jacksonville, NC or to the USO of Jacksonville, NC.

Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, Jacksonville, Florida.

