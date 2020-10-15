Emily Frazier

HAVELOCK - Emily Jewel Bishop Frazier, 70, of Havelock died Oct. 14, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church cemetery, Havelock. Masks required.

Survivors include husband, Barry Donnell Frazier I of the home; sons, Edward Frazier of San Antonio, Texas, Eric Frazier of Homer, Louisiana, Eldrich Frazier of Waldorf, Maryland, Barry Frazier II of Goldsboro; daughters, Tekisha Frazier of Havelock, Tiffany Kern of Fayetteville; brothers, Carlton Bishop, Terry Bishop, Deseria Bishop Jr., all of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and sisters, Delores Dozier of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Valarie Druilhet of Baldwin, Louisiana, Denise St. Julien of Houston, Texas.

Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, New Bern.



