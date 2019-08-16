RICHLANDS - Emily Sloan Manning, 76, of Richlands died Aug. 15, 2019, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Burial will be private.
Survivors include spouse, J.D. Manning of Richlands; son, Russell Manning of Kannapolis; daughter, Rose M. Thomas of Beulaville; sister, Annette Raynor of Chinquapin; and brothers, Conrad Sloan of Davidson, Franklin Sloan, Lowell Sloan, both of Chinquapin.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019