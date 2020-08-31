1/
Emma Adams
BEULAVILLE - Emma Eloise Edwards Adams, 78, of Beulaville died Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral was held at 11 a.m. Aug. 31 at Cross of Christ Community Church, Beulaville with interment at Whaley Thigpen cemetery, Beulaville.
Survivors include husband, Linwood Adams of Beulaville, sons, Tallman Taylor Jr., Kirk Allen Taylor, both of Virginia, sister, Donna Mae Phillips of Beulaville, brothers, Cleveland McKay Edwards, Hosea Phillip Edwards, both of Florida, Rashie Edwards, Whitley Edwards, both of Beulaville.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
