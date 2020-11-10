Emma Lee "Mema" Williams Bishop, 78, of Richlands, North Carolina, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 7, 2020.
Emma was born November 1, 1942, in Richlands; to the late Robert and Alease Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband, A.C. Bishop; her parents, her in-laws, Gus and Lois Bishop; and a brother, Gene Williams.
Mema retired from Kmart after 30 years and more recently enjoyed her time at Johnson Drug Westpark, all of which she gained special friends. She was a dedicated member of Bethany Baptist Church and loved serving her Lord and her community. Mema was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend to all that knew her. Mema never met a stranger and could always find a way to relate to everyone. She listened to you with her whole heart, always found the best in everyone, and if no one else believed in you, she did. Her house was a gathering place where everyone was always welcome, greeted with a smile and love, and an invitation was never needed.
Emma is survived by her daughter, Laura Marshburn (Dallas) of Richlands; her son, Joel Bishop (Irma) of Jacksonville; her daughter, Holly Taylor (John) of Richlands; grandchildren, Cassie Pennington (Randy), Brandon Bishop, Tamara Marshburn, Jessica Schaefer, Telisa McLain, David Bishop, Travis Bishop, Kalina Taylor; great-grandchildren, Kawen Pennington, Austin Bishop, Evey Lynn Bishop, Allison Lain, Alivia Bishop, Elizabeth Bishop, Kara Marshburn, Lillie Bishop, Leo Bishop, Carter Schaefer, Levi Bishop, William Bishop, Aria Bishop, Liam Bishop, Avianna McLain; great-great-grandchild, Nathan Pennington…"she had a really long tail"; brothers, Bobby Williams (Judy), Dennis Williams (Linda), David Williams (Sandy); sister-in-law, Janie Williams; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Mema is the light in our lives and hearts and will forever leave an empty hole that will never be filled, but the life lessons learned and memories made can never be forgotten.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, Richlands, NC with Rev. Jeff Banks and Randy Pennington officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UNC Health Foundation, Attn: UNC Lineberger, PO Box 1050, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 or 919-537-3818.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.