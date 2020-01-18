Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emmanuel Semanderes. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Send Flowers Obituary

JACKSONVILLE - Emmanuel Semanderes,70, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital.



A funeral mass will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Interment will follow in Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro.



He was a great Father, Husband, Brother, Friend, and mentor. A man who brought happiness everywhere he went. Always hard working, he still made sure family came first. He led an inspiring, positive life that touched so many others.



Born in a small village on the island of Crete, he served in the Greek armed forces. His path led him to Pittsburgh, PA where he met his wife Kalliopi. He was taking an English as a second language class, Kalliopi was taking her mother to the same class, they met and began dating. They were married and soon after started a family. After they had their first son, they moved to North Carolina for more opportunity. Here they welcomed their second and third sons. Emmanuel was an entrepreneur who worked so hard to provide a beautiful life for his family. He was a great Father and Husband, a man who brought happiness everywhere he went. Always hard working, he made sure family came first. They were his everything. Emmanuel was a kind soul who found joy in the smallest things. A good cup of coffee, blooming flowers in his garden, getting a bargain, collecting tools, and spending quality time with the ones he loved. He led an inspiring, positive life that touched so many. Emmanuel is sure to be missed by everyone who knew him.



Mr. Semanderes is preceeded in death by his parents, Nickolas Semanderes and Erene Skartsoulis Semanderes; and his brother, Constantine Semanderes.



He is survived by his wife, Kalliopi Xanthos Semanderes of the home; three sons, Nickolas Semanderes of Jacksonville, John and Leah Semanderes of Jacksonville, and Alex Semanderes of Jacksonville; two brothers, Alekos Semanderes of Greece, and Starvo Semanderes and wife Helene Semanderes of Pittsburgh, PA; two sisters, Maria Sfinia of Greece, and Argiro Stavroulaki of Greece; sister-in-law, Kalliopi Semanderes of Greece; three grandchildren, Chloe, Emmanuel, and Sophia; father-in-law, John Xanthos of Hubert; two brother-in-laws, John Psilos and wife Katerina Psilos of Wilmington, and Mark Xanthos and wife Antonia Xanthos of Jacksonville; and many loving nieces and nephews.



A Visitiation is planned 6:00-8:00PM Monday at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.



