SNEADS FERRY - Emmer L. Jackson, 85, of Sneads Ferry died Sept. 24, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Jenkins Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Sneads Ferry with interment following at Sidbury family cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Christine V. Johnson of Sneads Ferry, Jeannette F. Russell of Tacoma, Washington; son, Frank Jackson Jr. of Puyallup, Washington; and brother, Furman E. Sidbury of Maryland.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019