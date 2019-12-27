Jacksonville – Eric Victor Oldham, 38, passed away on December 25, 2019, at his home.
Eric was the Reptile Manager at Pet Warehouse.
He is survived by his son, Eric Victor Oldham Jr. of Jacksonville, NC; his parents, Roy Lynn and Lisa Oldham of Jacksonville, NC; his sisters, Amanda Oldham and Erica Hesson of Jacksonville, NC; and EJ's mother, Catie McIntire of Jacksonville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eastern Exotics Wildlife Foundation, 705 Jarman St., Jacksonville, NC or www.easternexotics.org or www.facebook.com/easternEX, as it was near and dear to Eric's heart. Thank you to everyone.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019