NEWPORT - Eric D. Pritchett Sr., 41, of Newport died Feb. 28, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Spring Garden Missionary Baptist Church, Newport with interment following at Cannady cemetery.
Survivors include son, Eric D. Pritchett Jr.; mother, Velma Pritchett, both of Newport; sister, Lisa Richardson of Concord; and brothers, Jerry Davis Pritchett, Corey Davis Pritchett, both of Newport.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020