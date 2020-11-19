Ernest Alton Rochelle, 74 of Maple Hill, died Wednesday November 18, 2020, in Wilmington.

Ernest was born June 10, 1946, to the late Warren and Mami Leary Rochelle. He was preceded in death by his infant brother, Norman Rochelle and brother, Norwood Rochelle.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Padgett Family Cemetery, Padgett Road, Maple Hill with Reverend Ted Jones officiating.

Ernest is survived by his sister, Peggy Rochelle (Warren), brother, Bryan Rochelle and Roger Rochelle(Patsy) all of Maple Hill. Also surviving, his loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

