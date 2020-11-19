1/
Ernest Alton Rochelle
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Alton Rochelle, 74 of Maple Hill, died Wednesday November 18, 2020, in Wilmington.
Ernest was born June 10, 1946, to the late Warren and Mami Leary Rochelle.  He was preceded in death by his infant brother, Norman Rochelle and brother, Norwood Rochelle.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Padgett Family Cemetery, Padgett Road, Maple Hill with Reverend Ted Jones officiating. 
Ernest is survived by his sister, Peggy Rochelle (Warren),  brother, Bryan Rochelle and Roger Rochelle(Patsy) all of Maple Hill.  Also surviving,  his loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Padgett Family Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved