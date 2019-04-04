KENANSVILLE - Ernest Clegg Grady Sr., 84, of Kenansville died April 3, 2019, at his home.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville followed by interment at Devotional Gardens, Warsaw.Survivors include wife, Dallace J. Grady of Kenansville; daughter, Donna G. Gentry of Asheboro; son, Clegg Grady of Kenansville; and sister, Elizabeth Garner of Fuquay Varina.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
1100 South Nc 41 & 111
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-0200
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019