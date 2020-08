Or Copy this URL to Share

MOREHEAD CITY - Ernest Edward Guthrie Sr., 80, of Morehead City died Aug. 13, 2020, at Harris Regional Hospital.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Point Pentecostal Holiness Church or view it at Munden Funeral Home website.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.



