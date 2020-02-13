Jacksonville, NC – Ernestine "Ernie" Reynolds, 73, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at her home.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Burial with military honors will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, George E. Reynolds of the home; two daughters, Cassandra Greenwood (Lance) of Jacksonville and Jennifer McLamb (Chad) of Morrisville; sisters, Margaret Hamm of Clearfield, KY and Brenda Culver of Terre Haute, IN; along with five grandchildren, Tabitha Greenwood, Sarah McLamb, Andrew McLamb, Collin McLamb and Jalyn Greenwood.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday.
They also requests that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or to Carobell Inc., 198 Cinnamon Dr, Hubert, NC 28539
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020