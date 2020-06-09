Or Copy this URL to Share

CHINQUAPIN - Errol Linwood Maready, 81, of Chinquapin died June 7, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Maready family cemetery, Chinquapin.

Survivors include spouse, Symantha Leona Maready of Gastonia; sisters, Janice M. Hatcher of Chinquapin, Beverly M. Outwater of Dahlonega, Georgia, Sandy M. McLawhorn of Winterville.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



