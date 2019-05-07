Errol Angel Ward Sr., 77, of Jacksonville died May 3, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Saunders Funeral Home.
Survivors include wife, Vattie May Ward of Jacksonville; children, Errol Ward Jr. of Raleigh, Anna Matthews of Jacksonville, Maria Clayton of Burlington, Linda Ward of Waco, Texas, Rodney Freeman of Bronx, New York, Rosemary Collins of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and siblings, Gloria Hedrington, Candace Robinson-Peterson, Ursula Smith, Phyllis Harrington, Leroy Robinson, Rose Robinson, Daisa Robinson, Judith Ward, Rudolph Ward, Victor Ward, Mario Ward, Gene Ward.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 7 to May 8, 2019