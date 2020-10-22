1/
Essie Days
ROSE HILL - Essie Mae Farrior Days, 84, of Rose Hill died Oct. 18, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Christian Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Rose Hill with interment following at Farrior family cemetery, Rose Hill.
Survivors include husband, Withers Days of Rose Hill; daughters, Robin Days Pride of Fayetteville, Valerie Parker of Stafford, Virginia, Angela Lanier of Goldsboro.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Rose Hill Funeral Home.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home Inc
472 Wells Town Rd
Rose Hill, NC 28458
(910) 289-3232
