Essie Days

ROSE HILL - Essie Mae Farrior Days, 84, of Rose Hill died Oct. 18, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Christian Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Rose Hill with interment following at Farrior family cemetery, Rose Hill.

Survivors include husband, Withers Days of Rose Hill; daughters, Robin Days Pride of Fayetteville, Valerie Parker of Stafford, Virginia, Angela Lanier of Goldsboro.

Viewing will be one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Rose Hill Funeral Home.



