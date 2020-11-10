MAYSVILLE – Essie Elnita "Nita" Willenborg, 87, was born on May 20, 1933, in Greene County, NC and died Monday, November 9, 2020, in New Bern.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Maysville First Baptist Church.
Nita was a devoted mother, grandmother and wife. She was known for her amazing culinary skills, passion for travel, indefatigable energy, and devotion to God.
Mrs. Willenborg was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Morris Willenborg; brothers and sisters, Demetra Beamon, Ray Gray, Lorraine Helms, Floyd Gray, Joshua Gray; and grandson, Andrew Timmons.
She is survived by three sons and two daughters, Paul Melvin Willenborg and his wife, Patti of Mechanicsville, MD, Debra E. Wood of California, MD, Cathy D. Cessna and her husband, Larry, of Wilmington, DE, Douglas K. Willenborg and his wife, Ruth of Apex, and Patrick G. Willenborg and his wife, Deborah, of Stanardsville, VA; three brothers and two sisters, Walter P. Gray of Jacksonville, MS, M. Harold Gray of Hubert, Milton M. Gray of Maysville, O'Neil Montgomery of Jacksonville, FL, and Sandra Bell of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Max Timmons of Washington, DC, Anita McGuire of Allen, TX, Amelia Willenborg of CO, Tucker Willenborg of Apex and Carly McGuire of Allen, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Maysville, P.O. Box 208, Maysville, NC 28555/ ATTN: Jean Jolly.
