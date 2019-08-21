ROSE HILL - Esther "Easter" Mainor Hayes, 90, of Rose Hill died Aug. 19, 2019, at Vidant Duplin Hospital.
Funeral will be held at noon on Saturday at St. James Disciples of Christ Church with burial following at Hayes family cemetery, Rose Hill.
Survivors include husband, Willie Hayes Jr.; sons, Frederick Hayes, Jeffrey Hayes, David Hayes, all of Rose Hill, Willie B. Hayes of Bowie Maryland; daughters, Judy Carolyn Tyler, Geraldine Hayes, both of Rose Hill, Veronica Crawford of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Theresa McGriff of Laurel, Maryland, Sheila Taylor of Jessup, Maryland; brother, Frederick Mainor of Garland; and sister, Willie Mae Lee of Harrells.
Visitation will be from 6 to7 p.m. Friday at Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019