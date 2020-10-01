1/1
Esther Hottenstein
Esther Carrasquillo Hottenstein, 82, of Stella died Saturday, September 26, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Her funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, in the Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville, NC. It will be officiated by Pastor Pete Lowery. Interment will be private at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Esther was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be remembered for her cooking and care for her family.
Esther is preceded by her mother, father, two brothers, and one sister.
Esther is survived by her husband of 48 years, Charles "Charlie" Hottenstein of the home; children, Polonia Adams (Billy) of Jacksonville, Robinson Rosa (Donna) of Albany, NY, Susana Castro Carrasquillo of Stella, Edwin Laureano (Angie) of Stella, Walkiria Franco (Jason) of Hawaii, Charles William Hottenstein (Tina) of Hubert, Vicki Lynn Bell of Elgin, SC; grandchildren, Catherine, Christopher, Robinson, Makenzie, Jason, Erica, Olivia, Charles, Sophia, Andrew, Charles, and Heather; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Theresa Martinez and Susana Quinones.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville, NC.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
2
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
