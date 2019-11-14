BEULAVILLE - Ethel Lee "Pearl" Hall, 70, of Beulaville died Nov. 13, 2019, at Kenansville Rehab Center.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with burial following at Hall family cemetery, Beulaville.
Survivors include father, Aaron Wesley Hall and stepmother, Artis; brothers: Fred Hall, James D. Hall, Scottie Hall, Walter Ray Hall, Leon Hall, all of Beulaville; and sisters, Denise Raffaeli of Jenson Beach, Florida, Jannette Hall Bryant, Pamela Hall, both of Beulaville.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
