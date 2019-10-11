GARNER - Ethleen Rochelle Bell, 92, of Garner died Oct. 10, 2019, at Transitions Lifecare.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include husband, Edward Bell Jr. of the home; sons, Eddie Dale Bell of Lafayette, Louisiana, Walter "Greg" Walton of Pinehurst; and daughter, Judy G. Walton of Garner.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
