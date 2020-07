Or Copy this URL to Share

WILMINGTON - Ethon Trevon Douglas, 15, of Wilmington died July 9, 2020.

Survivors include mother, Christie Tyler of Wilmington; father, Easton Douglas;brother, Tristan Douglas, both of Kansas City, Missouri; and sisters, Eyana Douglas of Jacksonville, Florida, Deshonte Douglas of Memphis, Tennessee.

Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Saunders Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



