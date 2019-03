HUBERT - Etta Marie Miller Bauer, 73, passed away at her home on Tuesday March 5, 2019, with her family by her side.She was born May 4, 1945, in Kinston, NC; daughter of the late Kirby and Lottie Elliott Miller.A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.Etta was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved to spend time with her family.She is survived by husband, Thomas Bauer of the home; daughter, Andrea Wiley of Swansboro; granddaughter, Tanya Snelling (Nathaniel) of Junction City, KS; and brother, William Miller of Grifton.She was preceded in death by son, Kevin Day; sister, Grace Thaxton; and brothers, Bobby and Billy Miller.Online condolences may be made at Jonesfh.org. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.