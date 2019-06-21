Etta Davis Morton, 71, of Jacksonville, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at her home.
Born on November 9, 1947, in Onslow County; she was the daughter of the late John Henry Davis Sr. and Jevelyn Collins Davis. Two brothers, John H. Davis Jr. and Kendall W. Davis, also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her husband, Bobby R. Morton of the home; a son, Dwight R. Davis (Belinda) of Maysville; three daughters, Wilma Narvaez (Miguel) of Jacksonville, Kristie Watson (Adam) of Stella, Lucinda Williams (Joseph) of Jacksonville; two brothers, Jerry L. Davis (Nancy) of Kinston, Donald C. Davis (Lisa) of Jacksonville; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Freedom Way FWB Church with Reverend Steve Petty officiating. Burial will follow in the Morton Family Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 21 to June 22, 2019